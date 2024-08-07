Tom Cruise To Close Paris Olympics With Stunt Performance

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s only fitting for action movie star, Tom Cruise to take on the games and perform a stunt.

The 62-year-old actor, known for being his own stunt double in his films, plans to take part in the closing ceremony for the Paris games.

It was reported by TMZ, according to an insider, that Tom will descend from the top of Stade de France, eventually landing in the stadium representing the games with the organization’s flag. It is also said that the stunt may contain some pre-recorded jumps and turns from the Top Gun star.

This is nothing new for Tom, as he is used to performing these tricks in his films. From becoming a fighter pilot to jumping off the stadium where the Olympics are held, he is definitely up for some risky adventures. In Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, he takes on the big stunt of jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle, which he recalled to Fandango, “I spent years preparing for.”

He told the outlet, “It’s not just the years prepping and figuring it out, but I’ve been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid. Parachuting, training, constantly developing knowledge, developing technology on how to shoot these things and really how to tell a story. It’s not just capturing an image but it’s ‘how do we tell a story?’”

“I just try to do everything I can, use every tool that I have to entertain the audience,” he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Fans can expect to see the thrill seeker perform more stunts as he partners with Warner Bros. to produce more films for his already extensive franchises. In a statement released by Tom on Instagram, it notes, “Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy and Tom Cruise today announced they will jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise in 2024 under a new strategic partnership between Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery. Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank.”