Tim Walz Is A Fan Of Beyoncé & Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election, seems to be as much of a Beyoncé fan as she is.

Tim Walz, who is now the 59-year-old Vice President’s running mate, has been the 41st Governor of Minnesota since 2018. Throughout his tenure, he has made it known that he keeps up with the latest trends and hottest artists. Like the female politician who has used Beyoncé’s song “Freedom,” from the Lemonade album, as her anthem throughout her campaign trail, he also has shown admiration for the 42-year-old R star.

On July 20, 2023, he proclaimed that the day would officially be changed to “Beyoncé Day,” emphasizing that she “runs the world.” In his declaration letter shared on X, it stated, “Beyoncé’s exceptional artistry, empowering messages, and captivating performances have inspired millions, leaving a lasting impression on communities far and wide. As fans gather at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on July 20, 2023, we recognize Beyoncé’s contributions to Minnesota and the world.”

I might be Governor of Minnesota, but we all know who runs the world. Welcome to Minnesota, Beyoncé! pic.twitter.com/KqaIHwPy7p — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 20, 2023

This comes shortly after the “Diva” hitmaker reportedly supported the Harris campaign by donating $4 million. According to an insider who spoke to Daily Mail, “She has set aside $4 million dollars to donate to the campaign, with plans to donate more if she sees the need to… Beyoncé has cleared her schedule to attend a Kamala Harris fundraiser.”

The source added, “She feels the stakes are too high and believes in Kamala’s vision for America.”

Adding to his list of pop stars, Tim revealed he’s a fan of Taylor Swift. On June 23, 2023, he announced that the day would be referred to as “Taylor Swift Day.” He shared the statement on X, captioning his post, “After a little bit of convincing, Afton [his cat] has come around and is proud to celebrate Taylor Swift Day in Minnesota.”

After a little bit of convincing, Afton’s come around and is proud to celebrate Taylor Swift Day in Minnesota. https://t.co/CrAHb1eTwY pic.twitter.com/ihZHLwI0fm — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 23, 2023

He also has gone on to recognize the excellence of several other big musicians like Bruce Springsteen, to whom he gave his own day, and Prince, for whom he named a truck highway after.

His modern vibe matches well with Kamala as the two appear to be in tune with the times. Their campaign was even inspired by Charli XCX’s Brat album, allowing them to definitely click with the trends.