Pitbull Gets Florida Stadium Named After Him

Pitbull is on a “fireball” with representing Miami to the fullest!

The 43-year-old Latin singer turned up the South Florida heat as he collaborates with one of the city’s most well-known schools, Florida International University. Mr. 305, Miami, is now marking panther territory as his own, as he now calls their football stadium ‘Pitbull Stadium.’

On Tuesday, August 6, he shared the press conference, per ESPN, “For me, what it boils down to is, Miami is always known for being underdogs, no matter what we do and what level we take it to… Being underdogs is what I always felt about FIU—fighting, clawing their way to just be seen, to be recognized whether it be from education, business, through sports.”

The “Give Me Everything” singer is known for his prideful Miami roots, which led to his nickname, Mr. 305. Being part of a culturally diverse city has inspired him in several ways: “You’re going to see that every other university is going to want to do the same thing. But the difference is, we don’t do this for propaganda, we do it from the heart. We do it because it’s meaningful. We do it because I’m from the crib. I’m 305. I’m from the bottom. This is my backyard,” he expressed.

FIU will be earning $1.2 million a year thanks to Mr. Worldwide. He noted this milestone as “history in the making.” With his new stadium, he will be granted ten free days of use per year to perform there, and there will be tickets set aside for Panther students. He will also be selling his own vodka brand at the stadium.

Athletic Director Scott Carr expressed how their partnership will be a big benefit to the school. “This is a historic day for FIU athletics to uniquely partner with a world-renowned artist and amazing person who truly values relationships and his community… Armando’s [Pitbull’s biological name] financial support is program-changing, but him providing a microphone to amplify FIU will be even more beneficial to growing our brand,” he shared.