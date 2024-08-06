Who is Lakshay Jain? 4 Interesting Talks We Had While Interviewing This Gen-Z Entrepreneur

Image Credit: Lakshay Jain

He is a young Indian-origin serial entrepreneur who started his journey by founding a full-stack marketing agency called Mevrex, which he scaled to over 30 countries. Later, he established Mascan, a Delaware-based media holding company specializing in digital assets and businesses.

While interviewing him, we uncovered many interesting stories and gained valuable insights from Lakshay. His journey from a freelancer at 10 to a successful entrepreneur at 20 is truly remarkable.

‘I Took Asian Business Ethics, To Western Business World’

Asians are known for their trustworthy and long-term partnerships, coupled with “out-of-the-box” thinking. Lakshay leveraged these qualities to penetrate the US, European, and Middle Eastern markets. He recognized that these regions were saturated with low-quality, spammy business opportunities, obscuring the truly valuable ones. By applying his early life lessons to his business tactics, he successfully expanded his operations to over 30 countries worldwide.

‘It’s not a 1 month journey, Took me 13 years of learning’

Lakshay shared a fascinating story about his transition from learner to freelancer. He began developing web skills at the age of 7, which eventually became the foundation of Mevex. Throughout his journey, he mastered various skills including video editing, graphic design, affiliate marketing, and SEO, which he considers the pillars of his success. He emphasizes the importance of a strong foundation, stating, “The more pillars it’s standing on, the bigger storms it can handle.”

‘Learn to Save Early, or Be Prepared to Lose It All’



This young entrepreneur offers a wise perspective on money management. While many young entrepreneurs splurge on flashy items, Lakshay advocates a more conservative approach. He shared a personal experience of squandering his initial



earnings, which taught him the value of investing and saving. He believes, “Your earning makes you rich, but your investing makes you wealthy.”

‘Saying No Might Be Difficult, But Is Essential for Growth’

As every entrepreneur has a rollercoaster ride while running ventures; a key thing this young Gen Z entrepreneur mentions is the importance of saying ‘no’. This might sound rude, but he believes this is an essential trait which he learned very late in life. ‘You cannot be available for everyone every time,’ he quotes, while mentioning ‘I am always there for my loved ones.’ He has to prioritize people and tasks in his life and start saying ‘no’ to toxic habits and people who bring him down

Lakshay Jain‘s exceptional case of hard work and determination has undoubtedly led to his success. The insights shared in this interview provide valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs.