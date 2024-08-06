Simone Biles Spends Time In Olympic Village After Wins

Image Credit: Getty Images

Simone Biles has performed several twists and turns to be named the most decorated gymnast of all time, and her family celebrated her victorious milestones with dinner on the River Seine.

The 27-year-old, who has taken home three gold medals and one silver medal, unfortunately had no time to celebrate with her loved ones due to press commitments, according to her mother, Nellie Biles. She spoke with People on Sunday, August 4, the time they really get to speak to Simone is when they “FaceTime and chat pretty much on a daily basis.”

As a result of going “back to the Village,” her family would be able to spend time with her on Tuesday, August 6.

For the greatest gymnast in U.S. history, this is being considered her comeback story following her withdrawl from the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games due to suffering from the “twisties.” She noted during the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that this incident really took a toll on her. “If I could’ve got on a plane and flown home, I would’ve done it. But as soon as I landed, I was like, ‘Oh, America hates me, the world is going to hate me, and I can only see what they’re saying on Twitter right now.’ That was my first thought,” she said.

“I thought I was going to be banned from America because that’s what they tell you: ‘Don’t come back if it’s not gold. Gold or bust. Don’t come back,'” she continued.

Her mom recalled to People, now understanding where her daughter is at in present time. “Those times were really dark and stressful. To work through that and be in this place where she enjoys doing what she wants … this is rewriting her story. It’s rewriting it on her terms because she is in this place that she really perhaps wished she would have been for years.”

Now, she is finally where she wanted to be. The gymnast shared an Instagram post following her four big wins and wrote, “more than my wildest dreams.”