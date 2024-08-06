‘RHONJ’ Star Louie Ruelas Apologizes to Margaret Josephs for ‘Tough’ Finale

Image Credit: Getty Images

The season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was intense, and Louie Ruelas is addressing his “actions” from the episode. According to a new message shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 6, Theresa Giudice‘s husband, 40, admitted that the finale “was very tough for [him] to watch.”

“After watching the finale, I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs’ son.” Louie explained. “The reason he was even brought up was because I have been dealing with being falsely accused of calling Margaret’s son at his work which is simply not true.”

Louie was referring to a previous allegation that Margaret. 57, had made during the season 13 reunion of RHONJ. At the time, she accused Louie of calling her son while he was at work, and she had the receipts to prove it. Margaret’s son stays out of the public eye.

“For the last year, Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work, and I have to deal with it knowing I am being lied on,” he added in his recent social media statement.

Louie went on to note that despite what had transpired between him and Margaret, he still knows better “not to bring someone’s child up,” noting that “it is something I deeply regret, so I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong.”

“We have been dealing with a lot of frustrating things behind the scenes, and it has been very hard for our entire family and my children who have been really impacted by all that’s happened at the hands of certain people,” Louie wrote. “Two wrongs don’t make a right, and I deeply regret saying what I said.”

During the season 14 finale, which aired on August 4, Louie grew heated over the tension with Margaret. At one point in the episode, the Bravo star said he hoped that Margaret “and her family suffer.”

“I hope her f**king son suffers the way I suffer, the way other people in our family have suffered dealing with a woman like that,” Louie said during the episode.

After calling Margaret a “disgusting, vile human being,” he told Theresa, 52, “She’s here to take advantage of everything that’s going on, and she’s a real piece of garbage.”