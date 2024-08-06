The Story of Cosplayer, Influencer and Social Media Star Lauren Burch

Image Credit: Lauren Burch

As the number of influencers rises across social media sites like TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube, it becomes difficult to stand out and be able to present oneself as a unique creator, making others feel that it is worth participating in their community. It takes a special kind of determination, adaptability, and charisma to make it on digital platforms, and Canadian cosplayer/gamer Lauren Burch embodies those qualities perfectly on TikTok and other social media sites.

Humble Beginnings

Many influencers have a leg up in the industry because they come from large cities where it’s easier to form connections with other influencers and garner attention for their various platforms. Lauren had no such luck in this regard, as she was born in a small city in northern Ontario.

Given the inherent lack of exposure in less populous regions, Lauren had to put in additional effort to earn the following she has today through social media, which enabled her to reach a broader audience.

Her rise to stardom began during lockdowns as a result of the COVID pandemic, enabling Lauren to form an online community when community was needed most.

Lauren’s support system rested primarily on her mother, who raised her and her two siblings alone and advocated for Lauren’s desire to find fame. She continues to support Lauren to this day, instilling in her the drive needed to work in an industry caught in a constant state of flux as a result of each platform’s algorithm changing to appeal to whatever’s most popular on the Internet at any given time.

Part of Lauren’s talent for showmanship was cultivated through her appearances in television shows like the Canadian comedy series Letterkenny, where Lauren played Cassie alongside her identical twin sister Julia who played Tassie.

Making it Big Online

Since her humble beginnings on social media, Lauren has found massive success as a cosplayer, gamer, and model. For example, she is a recipient of the Millionaire Milestone Award from celebrity management company Creators Inc., which gives out the award to those who have made $1 million from their position as an influencer.

Lauren’s popularity is easiest to quantify on social media sites like TikTok, where the influencer received 137.3M views on a single video. This popularity has led to several successful business ventures, earning Lauren millions from her efforts.

When asked about her plans for the future, Lauren stated “I would love to get into the film industry. Having been in a few TV productions, music videos, and plays, it was always an enjoyable experience for me, and something I’d love to do more seriously in the future.”

Today, Lauren Burch continues to post content on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, with much of her material showcasing her fashion modeling/cosplaying talents. She often works in tandem with her sister Julia Burch, forming a duo known as the Burch Twins on their social media sites. As TikTok and other sites continue to grow in popularity, there’s little doubt Lauren’s popularity will continue to rise alongside them, growing her community to bring everyone a little closer every day.