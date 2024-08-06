Julia Burch is Making Her Own Path in Media Influencing

Image Credit: Julie Burch

Julia Burch parlayed her mother’s advice to follow her dreams of becoming a noted, respected, and successful social media influencer.

“I was born in a small town in Ontario (Canada) to a single mother of three,” she said. “My mother always encouraged me in my dreams, and is one of my biggest supporters.”

Success as an Influencer

With the help of her mom and twin sister Lauren, Burch has attained a large and loyal following on various popular social media platforms. Becoming a social media influencer is simple. Such avenues allow anyone with a face, voice, or opinion to express themselves.

That said, Burch realized that achieving success as an influencer proved anything but simple. Creating fresh and exciting content has been and continues to prove challenging. Nothing can lessen an influencer’s popularity more than stale or overplayed material.

“With algorithms always changing it is important to not get too comfortable with a specific style or content,” she said. “As creators, we must constantly try new things and adapt to the times.”

The process of fruitful online influencing involves a significant amount of trial and error. Burch continually experiments with different content and varying video styles until finding efforts yielding large followers of people.

Additionally, accomplished influencers will realize that only some people love or like them.

“Dealing with the hate and criticism has also been challenging and something that took me a while to get used to,” she said.

Standing Out From Other Influencers

Burch credits her achievements to the robust and close connection she shares with her large community of supporters.

Moreover, she has carved out a niche following. Granted, she produces content on a wide array of topics. However, her influence in the gaming realm has taken her to the next level.

“I am one of the top influencers in the cosplay/gaming community,” she said. “And I play a lot of different games including Elden Ring, Fortnite, and Resident Evil.”

Notable Career Highlights

Her notoriety won Burch a part of Tassie on the Canadian television series Letterkenny.

Furthermore, Creators Inc. bestowed her with the Millionaire Milestone Award.

She also takes great pride in hailing from a location not known to produce many major internet influencers.

“Unlike a lot of people who are born and raised in large cities, I was born in a small Canadian city,” she said. “Through social media, I was able to gain recognition that wasn’t directly available to me.”

Future Aspirations

Burch hopes to continue to experience success in the acting field. She is proud to have landed parts in television, music videos, and plays. However, she yearns to reach the lofty goal of appearing in big-screen productions.

“I would also love to get better at video editing,” she said. “This is a small hobby of mine that I’ve always enjoyed that has served as a creative outlet for me.”

Burch also wishes to progress in the fashion industry.

She recalls always desiring a career as a fashion model. That said, her height limited her ability to attract attention from many modeling agencies.

Undeterred. However, she took inspiration from numerous other models who built their brand on social media. Burch purchased a camera, took many photos, and shared those images on social media.

Her efforts paid huge dividends. She participated in several photoshoots, was featured on several billboard campaigns, and received the great honor of walking the runway at New York City’s Fashion Week.

Conclusion

Julia Burch never let any obstacles stop her from achieving great success. Today, she is known as a significant social media influencer. However, she understands that a critical aspect of her achievements lies in working hard, producing new and exciting material, never resting on past glory, and sharing a close-knit relationship with her family and fans.

You can follow Burch on social media outlets such as:

Twitch, Instagram, and YouTube.