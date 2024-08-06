Gabby Thomas Wins Olympic Gold in 200 Meters with Dominant Performance

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

After showing she was the woman to beat with the quickest time in Sunday morning’s preliminary round, Gabby Thomas didn’t give anyone the chance as she secured Olympic gold in the women’s 200-meter final on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old took bronze in Tokyo and silver in last year’s world championships, but she was in control throughout this year’s final, coming home in 21.83 seconds. The Northampton native and former Harvard star becomes the seventh American woman to claim gold in the 200 meters and the first since Allyson Felix in 2012.

In the women’s 200, Thomas got off to a quick start, took the lead for good at the curve, and was never challenged in the final stretch.

She was emotional as soon as she crossed the finish line, grabbing her head with both hands after winning.

Julien Alfred, who claimed Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal when she won the 100m on Saturday, was a clear second in 22.08, with Brittany Brown taking bronze for the US in 20.20.

Thomas entered as the favorite, especially after reigning world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica withdrew earlier on Sunday, less than a month after suffering an injury in a tune-up meet in Hungary.

The dominating runner from the event’s semifinals with a time of 21.86 seconds, has had her eyes on the prize for the past few years, especially after she tore her hamstring ahead of the 2022 World Championships and had to opt out.

“To be forced to sit that out was very difficult, but it also made me truly appreciate how important track is to me, and how much I want to do this,” she told PEOPLE in July. “I’m so thrilled to be going to Paris and to represent Team USA, feeling strong and at my best.”

The Olympian said at the time that bringing home a gold medal “would mean the world” to her and that she was excited to have a cheer squad including her mom, dad, and boyfriend in Paris supporting her.

“In 2021, I was just happy to be there, and it felt a bit unexpected,” she said. “Now, I have bigger goals for myself, and I am doing everything I can to bring home the gold. I truly feel like this is a special year.”