Ben Affleck Debuts New Hair Look Amid Not Seeing J. Lo In ‘Weeks’

Image Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ben Affleck was spotted in public with a new hairdo amid relationship troubles with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The 51-year-old actor was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3, rocking a new faux-hawk cut. In photos shared by People, the Gone Girl actor was seen wearing aviator glasses, a black leather jacket, a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, and black skinny jeans.

The actor was giving total bad boy vibes amid rumors of an impending divorce from the 55-year-old singer. Divorce rumors were circulating early in the year after they attended important events like The Met Gala and J. Lo’s Atlas premiere separately. From listing their $68 million marital home to not spending their second wedding anniversary together, it was reported by an insider who spoke to People that the “Jenny From The Block” singer has not “seen Ben for weeks.” In addition to not celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary, he also did not attend her 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

Jennifer took the initiative to work on herself and focus on family, which led to her canceling her tour. It was shared with Entertainment Tonight that “Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments, and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments… They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn’t repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are.”

Despite this, the source shared with the outlet that “considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer… She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family, and friends.”

They added, “She always has a good attitude even when things are not perfect.” With the rough patch these two are facing, they are not spending time with one another, and it is said they are “moving on separately.” They are currently living separately, and it is said that J. Lo is trying to “start fresh.”