Zac Efron Shares Update After Hospitalization From Ibiza Swimming Incident

Zac Efron is on the mend after he was reportedly pulled out of a swimming pool and subsequently hospitalized. The 36-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 4, to share a workout photo of himself, proving to fans that he’s recovering.

“Happy and healthy,” Zac wrote across a snap of himself lifting weights. “Thanks for the well wishes.”

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that the High School Musical star was taken to a hospital in Spain after a “minor swimming incident” at an Ibiza villa, a rep for Zac told the outlet. Sources claimed that Zac was discovered inside the pool by two workers, and they pulled him out of the water.

It’s still unclear what led to the brief scare, but he was released from the hospital hours later.

This isn’t the first time that the A Family Affair star was hospitalized. In 2013, Zac shattered his jaw after slipping and falling at home, and landing on his face. He had to have his mouth wired shut as a result.

Following the accident, social media trolls speculated that Zac underwent plastic surgery, which he noted was “funny” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022.

“I don’t really read the internet, so, I don’t really give a f**k,” the Greatest Showman actor said. “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

Zac also spoke to Men’s Health that year about his facial changes, noting that he needed physical therapy to recover. The masseter muscles in his face augmented over time, causing his face to look different.

“The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big,” he explained to the publication in 2022. As for how he dealt with the gossip about his appearance, Zac pointed out, “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” he adds, “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

Aside from Zac’s recent health scare, he’s been an avid supporter of Team USA at the Olympics. Last week, he congratulated Simone Biles on her accomplishments. After she finished the 2016 Rio Olympics, the now-27-year-old gymnast revealed that she had a crush on Zac, and he surprised her during a televised appearance.