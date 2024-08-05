USA Olympic Winners: Weekend Roundup

Image Credit: Getty Images

Team USA has taken over the 2024 Paris Olympics with multiple athletes standing on the winning podium.

Over this past weekend, the world saw Olympic athletes such as Simone Biles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Katie Ledecky, and more in different sports accumulate up to 18 medals on just Saturday, helping the nation hold the highest number of medals.

Taking home the gold were multiple players, but the star of the show was Olympian Noah Lyles, who raced in the men’s 100m race and zoomed his way to victory in just 9.79 seconds. The 27-year-old track and field athlete began the race with a disadvantage, starting off behind several runners. Following the gold medalists was swimmer Katie Ledecky, who swam her way to her fourth gold win in the women’s 800m freestyle. Also at the top of the board was the most decorated US gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, who dazzled with her dangerous gymnastic moves, earning a gold medal with a score of 15.300 in her round.

2024 might be the comeback year for Sha’Carri Richardson, who won silver in the 100m race. At the 2021 Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old runner was unable to participate due to testing positive in a drug exam. Despite this setback, she returned to the Olympics saying, “I’m not back, I’m better.” Alongside Richardson, American Kate Douglas took second place in swimming during the women’s 200m individual medley.

Earning bronze was America’s Clark Kent, Stephen Nedoroscik, who impressed the nation with his performance on the pommel horse. This triumph marked the 25-year-old’s first Olympic win. He said in a post-interview, “Going up to the pommel horse, last guy up in the whole competition, I had a good feeling that our team was in a great spot. I just knew I had to go up there and do my job.” Also winning bronze was Jade Carey, who flipped her way to third place with a score of 14.4666 in the vault round.

The USA still has a chance to bring home more medals until August 11.