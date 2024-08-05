The ‘Taylor Swift Effect’ Is Working On Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Getty Images

Travis Kelce has gained recognition worldwide not just for his football career and multiple Super Bowl wins, but also because of his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In a recent fan encounter shared on TikTok by @brianwascavagedpm, the 34-year-old was seen in his Kansas City Chiefs attire approaching a group of fans standing in a hallway. As he approached the group, he said, “What are you guys doing in my hallway?” gaining laughs from the fans. As he stood next to them, one of the females, dressed in all black, was completely out of breath and shocked at the sight of the tight end.

Her husband quickly helped express her amazement, saying, “Dude, you just took my wife’s breath away, literally she almost just died there.” Travis immediately responded with “Taylor Swift effect,” gaining a second round of laughs.

📹| Travis credits the reaction of a fan to him as the "Taylor Swift effect" in sweet new video pic.twitter.com/uCc576Ylln — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) August 4, 2024

The star-struck female then proceeded to get her picture taken with the athlete, and her husband shared the post on TikTok.

Travis has been dating the 34-year-old singer since September 2023 when she was spotted rooting for him at one of his games. From making her a friendship bracelet, (which he never got to give her), to then dating, the two just have a spark that many can see.

On the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, the youngest Kelce revealed, “The first game she came to was against the Bears. I was like, ‘Okay, I could probably set you up with everything.’ And she just walked right through the front door… She was just like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, ‘Damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to support me and do things like that.’ She really won me over with that one.”

The two have found ways to show their love for one another. According to an insider who spoke to US Weekly, “They’re in an easy era… They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”