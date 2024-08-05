Taylor Swift Commercial Hypes Up USA Olympians

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Man

Taylor Swift collaborated again with the Olympics to highlight the style of Olympians Katie Ledecky, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The video, which features the 34-year-old singer’s song “Style,” goes on to encourage the gold and silver medalists. “Never be afraid to show them who you are… especially when the whole world is watching because there’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow them. You do what you love… Love what you do. Believe in your style… whatever it is. Katie, Sha’Carri, and Simone, three American stars, three different visions of greatness tonight in Paris,” Taylor narrated.

"Never be afraid to show them who you are…especially when the whole world is watching." –@taylorswift13 Katie. Sha'Carri. Simone. They'll never go out of style. Primetime in Paris: Tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/uc9ZZ9wGuT — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

These three athletes have shone throughout the 2024 games with their excellent athletic skills. Simone has continuously dominated the gymnastics floor with her tough routines that are nearly impossible for others to attempt, earning several gold medals. Katie Ledecky has swam her way to a gold victory four times, reaching the same number of wins in the same event as former Olympian Michael Phelps. Lastly, Sha’Carri marked this as her comeback year after being disqualified in the 2021 Tokyo games due to testing positive in a drug test. She came back stronger than ever, winning a silver medal in the 100m race.

This commercial helped build up the excitement for the three winning Olympians, inspiring supporters. With Coco Chanel’s quote as the intro, “Every day is a fashion show and the world is your runway,” it made fans feel proud of their nation to see the incredible history these three stars have made.

“A diamond’s gotta shiiiineeee!!!” a user commented.

Another fan chimed in, “‘There is no one way to be the best’ is so true no matter who or what they are.”

“‘Believe in your style, whatever it is’—catch me down bad crying,” another fan noted.

The inspiring words helped these three females be the best they could be and bring home the W, as Gen Z would say. Expect to see more of the Olympics until August 11.