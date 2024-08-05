Team USA Rugby Player Ilona Maher Goes Viral Promoting Body Positivity

Ilona Maher promised that her viral online presence is exactly “how [she is] in real life”—a person who can eat a giant croissant after winning bronze for Team USA in women’s rugby sevens just as much as she can calmly shut down haters online who try to body shame.

“I bet that person has a 30% BMI,” wrote one commenter—who has since deleted their account—on one of Maher’s TikTok videos, which prompted the Olympian to film a response.

“Hi, thank you for this comment. I think you were trying to roast me, but this is actually a fact. I do have a BMI of 30. Well, 29.3 to be exact,” Maher began in her video, which has been viewed more than 7.7 million times and liked more than 1 million times.

@ilonamaher As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I'm gonna keep clapping back

Maher continued, “I’ve been considered overweight my whole life,” sharing that she’d been labeled as overweight from elementary school into high school.

“I remember vividly in high school, one time, I had to turn a physical into the office, and right at the bottom of the page it said overweight, and I was so embarrassed to turn that in and have that written there,” she said. “My whole life I’ve been this way.”

She also mentioned discussing her BMI with dieticians, stating, “because [she goes] off facts,” and explaining, “how it’s really not helpful for athletes.” BMI—short for Body Mass Index—is a formula where a person’s weight (in kilograms) is divided by the square of their height (in meters). The resulting number is used to sort people into four categories: underweight, healthy, overweight, or obese.

It’s also historically flawed—and as Maher pointed out, not a true indicator of someone’s ability.

“I’m 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds. And I have about—and this is an estimate—but about 170 pounds of lean mass on me,” she said. “That BMI doesn’t really tell you what I can do … how fit I am. It’s just a couple of numbers put together, doesn’t tell you how much muscle I have or anything like that.”