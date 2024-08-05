French Pole Vaulter Goes Viral with Theory ‘Bulge’ Knocked Him Out of Competition

At the men’s qualifying event at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 3, the 21-year-old Olympian went viral after a video of one of his pole vault attempts made it look like he failed to clear the bar because of his “bulge.” However, during the jump, Ammirati first hit the bar with his shins and then his knees as he tried to clear it. From that, it was already a failed jump, but then Ammirati’s manhood made prominent contact with the crossbar, sending it crashing down to the mat. How Anthony Ammirati’s manhood knocked him out of the Paul vault at the Olympics 🥲🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/LqHXVCf7Hy — komla adom (@TheKomla_Adom) August 4, 2024

“It’s a big disappointment. I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session,” the first-time Olympian said in a statement posted by the French Athletics Federation. “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the audience. I was almost there.”

Ammirati also reshared a tribute posted by the French sports academy Envol without commenting on the moment that made his Instagram following increase from less than 10k to 127k.

“We are proud of you @anthony_ammirati,” the academy’s Instagram post read in French. “Despite the last two physically disrupted weeks, you managed to be there, even if we are frustrated like you for this bar at 5m70. We wish you to live an unforgettable Olympic experience.”

Although the reason for the Olympian not moving on to the men’s pole vault final might not be fully accurate according to the wildfire that spread on social media, Ammirati—who ultimately placed 15th in the contest—has been gaining growing support from fans and advice from the former coach of tennis icon Serena Williams.

The winner of six Grand Slams before moving into a coaching role, Rennae Stubbs, hilariously tweeted: “Seriously!!! When your sport is all about getting your body over a bar and it’s a matter of millimetres! My man! Call a drag queen! She’ll teach u how to tuck it! This is unbelievable!”

A netizen on X added, “Wow, even though he lost the game, in a way, he won his life.”