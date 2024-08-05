Beyonce to Donate $4 Million to Kamala Harris’ Campaign: Report

Image Credit: WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé is helping Vice President Kamala Harris in her race to the White House. The 42-year-old “If I Were a Boy” hitmaker will donate a large sum of money to Kamala’s campaign and plans to attend an upcoming fundraiser, according to a new report.

“She has set aside $4 million dollars to donate to the campaign, with plans to donate more if she sees the need to,” Daily Mail reported on Sunday, August 4. The source added, “Beyoncé has cleared her schedule to attend a Kamala Harris fundraiser.”

As for why Bey has decided to “step back” into politics, the insider claimed that it was after “people close to her showed her Project [2025].”

“She feels the stakes are too high and believes in Kamala’s vision for America,” the source added.

Project 2025 is the Heritage Foundation’s presidential transition project. The blueprint aims to promote conservative policies in order to reshape the U.S. government.

Per its official website, the project will “build on four pillars that will, collectively, pave the way for an effective conservative administration: a policy agenda, personnel, training, and a 180-day playbook.”

“The actions of liberal politicians in Washington have created a desperate need and unique opportunity for conservatives to start undoing the damage the Left has wrought and build a better country for all Americans in 2025,” the website states. “It is not enough for conservatives to win elections. If we are going to rescue the country from the grip of the radical Left, we need both a governing agenda and the right people in place, ready to carry this agenda out on day one of the next conservative administration.”

Although it’s a right-wing plan, Donald Trump has pointed out that he isn’t involved with the project. Nevertheless, it has become a focal point in Kamala’s campaign.

The 59-year-old vice president embarked on her presidential campaign last month — immediately after President Joe Biden stepped down from running for re-election. Members of the Democratic Party and other public figures had called for the 81-year-old to drop out of the race weeks before he announced his decision.