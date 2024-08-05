Ben Affleck Rumored To Star As Hulk Hogan in ‘Killing Gawker’

Image Credit: Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Ben Affleck is rumored to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the upcoming film Killing Gawker.

The 51-year-old actor is reported to be bringing the 70-year-old wrestler’s story to life. The film is set to tell the story of the legal case the former fighter was involved in when he sued Gawker, a website, for publishing Hulk’s sex tape. From this legal battle, Terry Gene Bollea– Hulk Hogan’s birth name– won the case and eventually earned a substantial amount of money from the company, thanks to the help of PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, who had animosity towards the company. Due to their strong insistence on fighting this battle, the company went bankrupt and shut down.

Alongside the *Gone Girl* actor, his best friend Matt Damon is set to star as Peter Thiel. If these two pals are confirmed to take on these roles, it is also said to be produced under their production company, Artists Equity.

Though Ben is rumored to take on the role, it was previously mentioned that Chris Hemsworth would be portraying the wrestler in a similar biopic. The 40-year-old later set the record straight, stating he did not know much about this topic to Screen Rant: “To work with Todd Phillips, who we discussed making that film with, would be an honor and a fantastic opportunity. I can’t say it’s officially happening yet. If there was a green light, I’d get to work on it.”

He added, “But it’s interesting. Dementus’ vocal quality was something I could invent and it would be surprising to people, but there wouldn’t be any judgment or comparison. It’s a tricky thing to play a real-life character. I’ve done it once before, and people immediately have the measuring stick out and the critiques and so on. It’d be nerve-wracking, but if there’s a great script and a story to tell, I’d love to jump into it. But there’s nothing official at this point.”

As fans await confirmation, neither actor has made any public statements or confirmed anything about their part in the film.