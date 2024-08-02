Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Becomes Internet Sensation at Paris Olympics

The cool, calm, and collected Turkish pistol shooter has found himself in the grips of online fandom while securing a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Yusuf Dikec, alongside his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, took second place in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event. But what noticeably stood out was Dikec’s lack of gear— special lenses or big ear protectors—for the competition.

The most-shared images show Dikec shooting in a T-shirt with one hand in his pocket, a seemingly standard pair of glasses, and an unfazed look on his face. He’s been likened to a regular guy off the street competing at the Olympics, or even an unsuspecting hitman.

The 51-year-old is no newcomer, though. He’s competed at every Summer Olympics since 2008.

“I did not need special equipment. I’m a natural, a natural shooter,” Dikec was quoted as telling Turkish media, according to EuroNews.

Teammate Tarhan, who spoke with Reuters, expressed that the overnight celebrity status is well-earned.

“I’m proud of him, but it’s not that he does not have equipment,” the 24-year-old said. “He’s used to shooting with regular glasses and does not need extra gear. It’s a personal thing and he’s comfortable that way.”

Yusuf Dikeç who competed and won a silver medal 🥈 at the Men's 10m air pistol shooting for Türkiye, is going viral for all the right reasons. Cool cat … 😎 🤣 🇹🇷 #Paris2024 🎨 by @ dontlikethatbro pic.twitter.com/ox69mtnZNR — Hey! Dip Your Toes In (@dipyourtoesin) August 2, 2024

Dikec himself seems surprised, if a bit baffled, by the internet’s interest in something that comes so easily to him.

“I didn’t anticipate such a level of recognition,” he told Turkish media on his arrival back to his home country. “Since I shoot with my both eyes open, I don’t find the equipment very comfortable.”

“No lens, no headphones, just vibes,” Eurosport wrote on X. “Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec wins silver and fans’ hearts.”

The most "Main Character Energy" I've ever seen in my life.pic.twitter.com/ExuXVxB3VB — Del Walker 🇵🇸 (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024

The viral photo came after South Korean air pistol competitor Kim Yeji also went viral for looking like a movie star during her turn at the Olympics. Her confident demeanor and dramatic stance have brought praise on social media for her “main character energy”.

“The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed,” the official Olympics account on X posted Thursday with pictures of Kim and Dikec.

Kim won silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event Sunday behind her South Korean teammate Oh Ye Jin.