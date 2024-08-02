Kamala Harris Makes History as the First Black & Asian American Woman Democratic Nominee

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris is officially the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election. The 59-year-old secured her place in the race on Friday, August 2, and made history as the first Black and Asian American woman to become the party’s nominee. She received the majority of votes of at least 2,350 from Democratic delegates.

So far in her campaign, Harris has received more than $300 million in donations. Additionally, countless celebrities and fellow Democrats continue to show their support for the former prosecutor.

Harris released a statement via social media after her nomination was announced. In a tweet, she wrote, “I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are.”

Last month, Harris embarked on her race to the White House after President Joe Biden stepped down from running for re-election. After several weeks of public pleas from members of his party and other public figures to drop out, the 81-year-old politician announced his endorsement for his VP.

I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are. Join us: https://t.co/abmve926Hz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 2, 2024

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden tweeted on July 21. “Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Shortly thereafter, Harris hit the campaign trail and vowed she would “earn and win” her nomination. She is running against Republic nominee Donald Trump, who has publicly criticized Harris over her policy beliefs, demeanor and more.

Harris, for her part, has fired back at Trump, 78, by promising that her campaign “is about two different visions for our nation,” according to a post via X. “Ours is focused on the future. Donald Trump’s is focused on the past. We’re not going back.”

This campaign is about two different visions for our nation. Ours is focused on the future. Donald Trump’s is focused on the past. We’re not going back. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 1, 2024

Ahead of the Democratic National Committee’s convention, Harris is in the process of selecting her running mate. Many are speculating over top contenders like U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro or Senator Mark Kelly — all of whom immediately endorsed her after Harris embarked on the campaign trail.