Justin Timberlake’s License Suspended at DWI Hearing

Justin Timberlake has lost his driving privileges in New York following his latest hearing, stemming from his June 18, DWI arrest.

The ‘Cry Me a River’ singer, 43, appeared virtually from Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday, Aug. 2, pleading not guilty to a revised misdemeanor charge of driving drunk.

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace officially suspended Timberlake’s permission to drive in New York, though the length of the revocation is unclear. Following the hearing, Timberlake’s lawyer Edward Burke Jr. told reporters the suspension is “standard with every DUI.”

During the proceedings, Burke also withdrew his motion—put forth last week—to dismiss the case. Irace also expressed his displeasure with Burke’s statement to the press following the July 26 hearing, urging him to “be more mindful when giving comments” and admonishing Burke that his words “come off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins.”

The next court hearing is a lawyer conference scheduled for Friday, August 9, which Timberlake isn’t required to attend.

However, Irace threatened to implement a gag order or request for Timberlake to appear in person, forcing a return from Europe and a pause on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, if comments continued from the attorney.

In those comments, which were delivered without Timberlake present, Burke said flatly that his client “was not intoxicated” when Sag Harbor Village police officers pulled him over in June, and he described the arresting officer as “young” and “part-time.”

Burke decided not to make the same claims inside the court on that earlier occasion—a divergence noted today by Irace—but instead attacked the case on procedural grounds because the arresting officer’s supervisor didn’t sign off on the original criminal complaint.

“We are maintaining that Justin was not intoxicated at the time of the traffic stop,” Burke said.

The hearing in Sag Harbor, New York, came more than a month after Timberlake was pulled over, failed field sobriety tests, and was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving early morning on a Tuesday in the Hamptons area of Long Island.

Timberlake was behind the wheel of a gray Florida-registered BMW when he was stopped a little after 12:15 a.m. that Tuesday morning near Madison Street and Middle Line Highway, initially for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, according to the criminal complaint.

Timberlake struggled to walk heel-to-toe and stand on one foot without swaying or using his arms to balance, the report said. He also declined to be tested for impairment, said police, who alleged he told them, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”