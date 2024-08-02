‘Jersey Shore’ JWoww Makes Directorial Debut In Horror Film ‘Devon’

Image Credit: Getty Images

“Staaaap” it right now, JWoww is making her directorial debut with her new horror film, Devon.

All the way from the Jersey Shore, Jenni Farley is preparing to release her first film on November 12 via Screambox. She is known for being a reality star alongside her Jersey Shore crew Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Angelina Pivarnick. Since filming the spinoff show Snooki & JWoww with her 36-year-old bestie, she has been dreaming of this exact moment.

She wrote on an Instagram post, “I still remember filming at an abandoned asylum on #SnookiandJwoww and telling myself, ‘One day, I’m going to make a movie here.’ Fast forward to the pandemic, and I decided it was time to turn that dream into reality. With the help of some amazing friends, we brought *Devon* to fruition. For those who know me, you understand my deep passion for horror films.”

Being that this is the first time she has ever worked on a project this big, she noted that all of the budget for this indie film came from her wallet, taking on several roles, from director, to writer to producer, especially with only seven crew members on set. During her time on the “Viall Files” podcast, she referred to this movie as “everything and more than I wanted.”

“I could’ve failed… and I’m telling you, it’s low budget; it’s nothing extraordinary… I didn’t ask for anyone’s help… I literally just cut the checks myself, and I said, if this never sees the light of day, I’m okay with it, but I just need to know that I like it and I want to do this,” she added.

As the film takes place in a real asylum, according to Variety, the plot is “following their daughter’s mysterious disappearance, Devon’s parents never stopped searching for the truth. After the asylum she disappeared from was condemned, their questions looked like they would remain forever unanswered. Years later, a cryptic website recruits five courageous individuals to explore the abandoned asylum and discover what happened to the girl. Unaware that they are embarking on a perilous, one-way journey, these individuals delve into the sinister depths with only their equipment, leading to a terrifying and deadly experience.”