‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran’s Ex Documented His Surprising Return

Image Credit: Getty Images

Just when Bachelor Nation thought the season couldn’t get any more dramatic, current Bachelorette Jenn Tran’s ex, Matty Rossi, comes in to win her back.

The insurance executive documented his trip to see Trann again. The trip took over 24 hours and three flights from Cartagena, Colombia, all the way to Auckland, New Zealand. Matty expressed in his video, “I’m freaking out a little bit on the second flight to Chile. I’m just at the point of no return. I’m really worried now that I’m coming into this late and that Jenn may have already found someone – that everything that I’m doing right now is for nothing.”

He brought her an emerald bracelet from Colombia, and confessed, “This is one of the most insane travel days I’ve ever done in my life. [I] skipped two weddings in Colombia to fly here, but hey, those are the things we do for love, right?”

His sudden appearance was “a big shock” to the season 21 Bachelorette, especially since she has 12 other men fighting for her love. Jenn, who loves making TikToks, had previously opened up about Matty in her past videos, referring to him as “wiener guy” because of his dog. “Wiener boy and I started going out, and I was completely head over heels in love with him. I wanted to marry wiener boy; I wanted to be Mrs. Wiener at this point…Which really sucks, because three months later, wiener boy dumps me, and I’m completely in shambles,” she said in her 2023 video.

Their on-and-off relationship came to a cliffhanger ending on the latest episode of The Bachelorette. Jenn revealed during the show that he was not that ex, “We dated three years ago. Matt is not the toxic ex I’m referring to [when I talk about an ex on the show]. He’s not the one who messed me up a little bit. We recently reconnected in the past few months as friends — or so I thought as friends.” On the show, viewers witnessed Matty confess his love to her and ask for a possible chance to join her journey in finding the one.