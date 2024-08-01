What Is Hair Cycling? Why This Should Be Your Hair Care Routine

Image Credit: Freewill

Hair cycling might sound like a brand-new social media trend. But it’s been around longer than hair care users know! Professionals have been recommending the concept to consumers for years and have argued that it helps manage their hair’s health — whether yours is curly, wavy or straight; thick or thin; voluminous or flat.

So, what is hair cycling? Basically, it’s just how it sounds! As multiple beauty experts have pointed out, the concept is simply “cycling” through different hair care products, changing what you use on a regular basis to shampoo, conditioner and moisturize. But the real question is: how does this trendy regimen help maintain and/or improve your hair?

How to ‘Cycle’ Your Hair

Everyone’s hair is different. The point of hair cycling is to find out what works for your hair and what doesn’t anymore. As celebrity stylist Harry Josh said, per Women’s Health, “Hair cycling is just a term that someone coined for creating a specific haircare routine, which is a good idea for people with all hair types and textures. It’s more than just having a favorite brand or go-to shampoo — it’s about having a weekly or monthly cycle of products that have different purposes but are all working together for the common goal of healthy, nourished hair.”

Start your new cycle by sticking to one shampoo and conditioner for a few weeks. Test what works for your specific hair. If your locks feel dry, switch to a different brand that specializes in moisturizing. If your hair feels slick and greasy, try out another product that can strengthen the ends of your hair. Then, depending on what kind of hair you have, incorporate a once-per-week exfoliator and/or moisturizer for your scalp. Since you’ve been using various hair products for years, the skin underneath your hair has likely suffered from the harsh ingredients. So, make sure to take care of your scalp in addition to your hair.

Trial and error is all part of hair cycling, so stay open minded when it comes to testing different products! Take note of how your hair responds to a specific shampoo and conditioner, for example.

When to Change Hair Products

Hair cycling doesn’t have to be a weekly change to your hair products. In fact, you can swap yours out for new products after every season. If you feel that your scalp and hair have responded well to a specific product, stick to that until the next season arrives. When the temperature drops outside, consider using products that focus on hydrating and/or moisturizing your hair. When temperatures rise in the summertime, you can look into anti-frizz and damage repair shampoos and conditioners.

How Freewill Is Normalizing Hair Cycling

The new hair care brand Freewill is launching in collaboration with salon-quality retailer Sally Beauty. Freewill is embracing hair cycling as part of its philosophy.

Now that you’ve learned what it takes to properly cycle your hair care regimen, Freewill intends to normalize this routine so that consumers can affordably style their hair in a healthier way. After all, hair health is what determines which products you can use.