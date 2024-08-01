U.S. Journalist Even Gershkovich Released From Russian Prison

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

As the nations take action in a major multinational prisoner exchange, U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was wrongly imprisoned, has been officially released from a Russian prison.

The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 while on duty in Yekaterinburg, Russia. He was found guilty of spying on a high-profile Russian trial. Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a former Marine, were sentenced to 16 years. Whelan, who had been in Russia for a wedding in 2018, was also convicted of spying in relation to Gershkovich’s case, although the U.S. has denied the charges. Alongside these two, were also imprisoned journalists Vladimir Kara-Murza and Alsu Kurmasheva.

Paul Whelan felt betrayed by the U.S. after previous prisoner exchanges, like Brittney Griner‘s case in 2022 for a drug offense, did not include him. He expressed this sentiment to the BBC.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, August 1, stating, “Now their brutal ordeal is over, and they’re free. For anyone who questions whether allies matter—they do. Today is a powerful example of why it’s vital to have friends in this world, friends you can trust, work with, and depend upon, especially on matters of great consequence and sensitivity like this. Our alliances make our people safer.”

Germany, Norway, Turkey, Poland, and Slovenia were some of the nations involved in the deal. President Biden thanked them for their support, saying, “The deal that made this possible was a feat of diplomacy and friendship… Multiple countries helped get this done. They joined difficult, complex negotiations at my request, and I personally thank them all.”

The deal led to the release of 16 people in total, including four Americans, seven Russians, and five Germans who had been imprisoned in their respective countries. Biden added, “The United States helped secure their release as well. That’s who we are. In the United States, we stand for freedom, liberty, and justice, not only for our own people but for others as well. That’s why all Americans can take pride in what we’ve achieved today.”