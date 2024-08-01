British Swimmer Luke Greenbank Disqualified for Breaking Surprising Rule

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

British swimmer Luke Greenbank experienced gutting news after finishing first in the men’s 200-meter backstroke heats with a time of 1:56, only to find out his Paris Olympics journey had come to an unexpected end due to a disqualification.

The 26-year-old was disqualified for a lesser-known rule during the 200-meter backstroke event on July 31—swimming beyond the allowed 15 meters underwater at the start of the race.

Luke’s expression quickly turned to one of devastation as he looked at the scoreboard, put his hands to his head in distress, and dropped to his knees.

After the news broke, Luke spoke to reporters about the upsetting disqualification.

“I don’t know what to say, absolutely gutted,” he said. “It’s really annoying. I feel like I’m on good form.”

According to World Aquatics, competitive swimming’s international governing body, swimmers participating in the backstroke can’t be fully submerged more than 15 meters after starting the race or completing a turn.

“By that point, the head must have broken the surface,” the rules state. There are red buoys along each swimming lane to mark the 15-meter point, and although it’s not a common rule known by the public, it is well-known among swimmers. The 15-meter rule is applied in backstroke, butterfly, and freestyle events but not in breaststroke.

Luke won the bronze medal in the 200-meter backstroke at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was also part of Team GB, which won the silver medal in the 4×100-meter medley. His teammate Ollie Morgan progressed into the semi-finals.

The British athlete is not the first swimmer to have their Olympic journey cut short. Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira was sent home after being caught leaving the Olympic Village with another teammate, Gabriel Santos, after the opening ceremony on July 26.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) punished the two athletes, but things took an even more serious turn for Ana due to her reaction to the committee.

After being reprimanded, Ana reacted to the “technical decision” made by the committee in a “disrespectful and aggressive” manner, according to the COB’s press release. Consequently, she was sent home.

“Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira, with the penalty of dismissal from the delegation,” the press release concluded. “She will return to Brazil immediately.”