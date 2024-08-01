Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Admits She ‘Definitely’ Doesn’t Pee in the Pool: ‘I Try Not to Think About This’

Look, no one likes to admit it, but we’ve all been in the situation before. You’re hanging out in the pool, swimming some laps, and then it hits you: all the water you drank is rushing to your bladder, and now you need to pee. You’re left with a difficult choice: do you get out and run to the bathroom or do you just pee in the pool? Katie Ledecky revealed she’s not someone to pee in the pool during a hilarious conversation with Leslie Jones at the 2024 Olympics in Paris for NBC Sports.

Katie and the Saturday Night Live alum were talking about her passion for swimming, and Leslie admitted that she had a burning question. “You know I gotta ask this, because I’m looking at this pool, and I see how long the lanes are,” she said. “How do you not pee in the pool?”

Katie seemed a little flustered, but she said that she’s not one to just pee in the pool. “I definitely don’t!” she responded.

Of course, even if you don’t see it as a moral conundrum whether or not you should be urinate in the pool, there’s always the question of whether or not everyone else taking a dip is of as sound character as you are. Let’s face it, we’ve all seen someone who looks kind of suspicious. Even though the gold medal winner doesn’t herself, Leslie wanted to make sure that’s a rule everyone else follows. “So no one pees in the pool?” she said. “If you’ll pee in my pool, you’ll pee in my life, and I can’t have this.”

Katie admitted that even though she wasn’t sure, it’s not a prime thought for her. “I definitely cannot speak for other people,” she said. “I try not to think about this.”

Before they got into urinary matters, Katie did speak about her love of the sport, and she showed that she’s really in it for the love of the water. “I could do the sport without the competitions. I love it that much. I just love it when I can spend most of my day at the pool.