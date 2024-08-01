Olympian Imane Khelif Caught In Gender Scandal

Image Credit: Getty Images

Boxer Imane Khelif sparked controversy at the 2024 Paris Olympics not only for failing her gender eligibility tests back in 2023 but also for making her opponent Angela Carini call off their match just seconds into the first round.

The 25-year-old female fighter reportedly has XY chromosomes, which are typically found in males, and her body consists of elevated testosterone levels. Despite not passing her eligibility tests, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed her to compete due to the rules of the game.

They previously stated before the games commenced, “All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations.”

Mark Adams, IOC spokesman, added, “Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules…They are women in their passports and it’s stated that this is the case, that they are female.” This most likely allowed Imane to participate as the documents indicated she was not male.

During their battle in the ring on Thursday, August 1, the Algerian’s opponent withdrew from the initial round just 46 seconds in. After two hard punches made contact with her face, Angela fell into tears from the pain and hurt her nose. Post-match, she shared with reporters, “I’m used to suffering… I’ve never taken a punch like that, it’s impossible to continue. I’m nobody to say it’s illegal.”

She told BBC Sports, “I wasn’t able to finish the match. I felt a strong pain in my nose and I said [to myself] for the experience that I have and the maturity as a woman that I have, I hope my nation won’t take it badly, I hope my dad won’t take it badly – but I stopped, I said stop for myself.”

Angela’s Italian supporters had previously warned her about fighting Imane. Her coach Emanuel Rezini, in defiance shouted,“It’s a man.” According to her coach and she yelled that their face-off was “unjust.” Despite her forfeit, Khelif remained eager and revealed to the outlet, “I’m here for the gold – I fight everybody.”