Jordan Chiles Reveals Gold Grill to Match Her Olympic Medal: Photo

Jordan Chiles is literally golden. The 23-year-old artistic gymnast struck the iconic Olympic pose when an athlete pretends to bite down on their gold medal, but Jordan added a new level to the game by getting a new grill for her teeth.

The American women’s gymnastics team took home the gold earlier this week, making this Team USA’s fourth consecutive victory at the Olympics. Jordan delivered a stellar performance but will not compete in the women’s individual all-around competition.

Jordan is known for her fun and theatrical demeanor whenever she competes, which she opened up about during an interview with Teen Vogue in July.

Having your fronts match your Olympic gold medal might be the biggest flex we’ve seen this year. Jordan Chiles, you will forever be that girl! pic.twitter.com/tHHqtfHJhN — Girls United (@EssenceGU) July 31, 2024

“[Gymnasts] are known as entertainment,” she explained to the outlet. “And I don’t mind it. I’ve been entertaining people my whole entire life. I’ve dedicated my life to this sport.”

While reflecting on her journey to the Olympic team, Jordan pointed out that she had moments of self-doubt.

“Around 14 years old, I was like: ‘You know what? I’m not going to listen to anybody,’” Jordan said. “’I’m just going to do me, go out there and have fun, and just live life to the fullest.’ That’s how I overcame people always telling me to dim my light. It’s something that I don’t want to happen ever again.”

I’m going to think about the Jordan Chiles straight-to-the-lens wink FOREVER pic.twitter.com/QpFrzF3zEN — Brooklyn Vaughan (@vaughanbrooklyn) July 30, 2024

Thanks to her inner circle, Jordan was able to stay grounded and remain close with her family, whom she pointed out “had to sacrifice a lot of things” — “especially my siblings” — by “taking [her] to the gym and doing all these things for [her].”

“It’s been like that my whole life,” the athlete added. “But now, I try to shy away from all of that attention. I was that center when I was younger and I want to give everybody else that attention now.”

As the family-oriented person that she is, Jordan is also a protective friend. When it comes to her teammates, she never fails to hype them up and defend them, especially her bestie Simone Biles. After Team USA won gold, Simone’s drama with former teammate MyKayla Skinner made headlines, and Jordan revealed via social media that MyKayla, 27, had blocked Simone, 27, on Instagram.