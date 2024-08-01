Chris Evans Thanks ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Team For ‘Dream’ Cameo

Image Credit: Getty Images

Being Marvel superheroes means not only taking down the bad guys together but also reprising past roles together.

America’s Captain, Chris Evans, was so thankful put on his Johnny Storm suit to take on his previous role in the Fantastic Four films in a small cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to thank the stars of the film, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy, for allowing him to relive the good memories the super suit brought him.

He wrote in his stories, “Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie! They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true, and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

The Captain America actor originally took on the role of the Human Torch in the 2005 film and the sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which came out in 2007. At the time, he took over the superhero world alongside his co-stars Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, and more.

Chris mentioned that if he were ever to reprise a role, it would be Johnny instead of Steve Rogers. “I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character…I mean, I guess all bets are off… I would love it.. Cap is so precious to me, and, you know, I almost don’t want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I loved that role, and, you know, who knows,” he admitted during an interview with MTV News two years ago.

Little did he know those words would take him a long way to bring back the role in a cameo.