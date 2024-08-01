Cardi B Announces Third Pregnancy And Files For Divorce From Offset

Image Credit: GC Images

It seems as if Cardi B has had “enough” from Offset as she has filed for divorce yet again.

The 31-year-old rapper first tied the knot with her estranged husband in 2017, and since their union, they have welcomed two kids, Kulture and Wave. The two initially headed for divorce in 2020 but called it off. However, unresolved issues like his alleged infidelity has sent the couple further back according to Page Six.

A close source told the outlet that the two have “grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else…This is something she wants to do.” As this phase just begins, Cardi seeks “primary custody” of her children, according to the source.

An insider shared that Offset was not taken aback by this decision as he expected it, “it’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart, and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

On top of the divorce drama, she revealed on Thursday August 1st via Instagram, that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with the former baby daddy: “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She is photographed in a long red dress which exposed her baby bump. She chose to subtly address her divorce, “I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and tests lying down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Though Cardi has spoken out since the news, Offset has not made any public comment on the topic.