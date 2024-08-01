Caitlin Clark Admits She Wants to Compete in Next Olympics: ‘You Have Something to Work For’

Caitlin Clark is not one of the women competing on Team USA for basketball in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but she’s eye-ing the team for 2028. The Indiana Fever player, 22, was asked how she felt watching the team compete across the sea, and she said she’s feeling motivated to get started to make the team, knowing how quickly four years can fly by.

The WNBA player was asked if she’s been “bummed” watching the Olympics and not getting to compete herself, and she said that she’s really just feeling motivated. “I mean, it’s certainly cool. It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you’re only going to ever get in four years. So, I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily bummed,” she told reporters, per People. “I think it gives you something to work for, for sure, and something to dream of.”

Caitlin also knows all too well that that time can go by very quickly. “Four years comes fast,” she explained. “It makes me think of like that’s your time in college. And I feel like I was just a freshman in college. So it shows you that you know you got to start working now if you want that to be your dream in four years. So I think that’s just that’s it for me is like, you know, work hard, and hopefully you can be there.”

Caitlin also explained that she’s been watching the games as much as she can, but it does fall when she’s in the middle of practice. She also joked that Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides “should cancel practice so I can watch more of the Olympics.”

The point guard has been a huge force in popularizing women’s basketball. Tons of people were excited to watch her compete throughout her college career, and she led the University of Iowa to the finals of the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament, but unfortunately, they lost in the last game. After that, she was drafted by Indiana, and she participated in the WNBA all-star game this year.