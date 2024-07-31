Shawn Mendes Reveals New Album ‘Shawn’

Image Credit: Getty Images for Loewe

Shawn Mendes has revealed he will be dropping his self-titled fifth album and gave a glimpse of what to expect with two new tracks.

The 25-year-old singer, who originally skyrocketed to fame from the formerly popular Vine app, announced via Instagram that “Shawn” is set to release on October 18. After two years of what felt like not knowing who he was, he revealed that this album, consisting of 12 songs, is a ‘gift.’

He wrote, “Honestly, thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal, but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple of years, let alone made an album, without you.”

In addition to announcing his upcoming album, Shawn brought more excitement to fans as he is set to release the first two songs, “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough,” on his birthday, August 8.

He gave a teaser on his socials for the two tracks. Song number two on the album, “Why Why Why,” goes, “I stepped off the stage with nothing left/ All the lights were fucking with my head/ But here I am, singing songs again/ Why why why, ease my mind.”

Tune number five, “Isn’t That Enough,” says, “My hand’s still shaking/ My mind’s still racing/ My heart’s still breaking in two/ I’m still changing, my friends stay patient/ My mother still calls for the news/ Isn’t that enough?”

During his time off from music, he expressed his appreciation towards his fans for sticking by him while he took his time to construct this album, which he referred to as making music that “can be medicine.” He expressed to his supporters, “And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really, really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.”