Olympic Athlete Suffers Sudden Injury While Celebrating Medal

Moldova’s Adil Osmanov was celebrating one of the highlights of most athletes’ careers—winning a medal—when his joy quickly turned to pain.

On Monday, July 29, the 24-year-old had just defeated Italy’s Manuel Lombardo in the Judo 73 kg weight class and earned a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, the moment was spoiled by an unexpected injury that left him rolling in pain and grabbing his body.

Unfortunately, one of his swift, celebratory movements caused him to dislocate his shoulder.

Judista Adil Osmanov si vyhodil rameno při oslavě zisku bronzové medaile! 😅🥉 pic.twitter.com/KGW3mcz9YT — Sportovní Hlášky (@SportovniHlasky) July 29, 2024

Osmanov later revealed that he had been suffering from an illness ahead of the match and had been advised to have surgery on his shoulder prior to the Olympics, as reported by Metro UK.

“Yes, it was very difficult. And during the warm-up, I felt bad, but I’ve had that before – and that’s when I got a medal,” he said. “I had no options to back down.”

Sincerest congratulations to our compatriots Hidayat Heydarov representing #Azerbaijan & Adil Osmanov representing #Moldova with their win of gold & bronze medal at #ParisOlympicGames2024 pic.twitter.com/yuZ17iOn5Z — Azembassy in Moldova (@AzembassyM) July 30, 2024

Although the injury seemed quite painful, the Olympian fortunately recovered enough for the medal ceremony to stand alongside gold medallist Hidayat Heydarov and Joan-Benjamin Gaba, who won silver.

According to the official Olympics website, it was Osmanov’s father who recommended that he try judo.

“I have a sports family. My father was engaged in sambo (a martial art with Soviet origins), my mother in athletics, and my brother and sister are also engaged in judo,” Osmanov said in May.

He dedicated his medal to his late father, saying: “He dreamed of reaching the Olympics himself.”

“He did not succeed due to financial impossibility. He dreamed that one of his children would reach the Olympics and get a medal.”

Moldovan President Maia Sandu congratulated the young athlete following the win.

“Another bronze medal for Moldova!” she wrote in a post on X, along with a photo of him after the competition. “Congratulations to our judoist Adil Osmanov for the impressive performance at the Olympics. Your achievement is a victory for us all!”

Igor Grosu, the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, also issued a statement, per The Standard.

“Our sportspeople in judo show extraordinary performances at the Paris Olympic Games. The second bronze medal for Moldova, at judo,” Grosu reportedly said. “Excellent, Adil Osmanov. Your work and perseverance brought us pride and happiness. Come on, Moldova.”