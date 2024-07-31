MyKayla Skinner Reacts to Team USA Women’s Gymnast Squad Olympic Victory Following ‘Work Ethic’ Comments

The former Olympic gymnast appeared to show love to the ladies who took home the gold, after she criticized the team in a since-deleted YouTube video.

July 31, 2024 11:40AM EDT
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Mykayla Skinner of Team United States poses with the silver medal following the Women's Vault Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Simone Biles dismounts from the beam during the US Gymnastics Championships Women's Day 2 at SAP Center in San Jose, California, USA, 27 August 2023. US Gymnastics Championships, San Jose, USA - 27 Aug 2023
Simone Biles (C) wins first place, Shilese Jones (L) wins second place, and Leanne Wong (R) wins third place overall in the US Gymnastics Championships Women's Day 2 at SAP Center in San Jose, California, USA, 27 August 2023. US Gymnastics Championships, San Jose, USA - 27 Aug 2023
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
MyKayla Skinner seemed to extend an olive branch to the women’s gymnast team for Team USA after they won the gold medal during the all-around event on Tuesday, July 30. MyKayla, 27, had previously been critical of the team, calling out their “work ethic,” but after the Simone Biles-led team won, she shared a post showing support for the team.

MyKayla posted a photo of the team, consisting of Simone, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, Jordan Chile, and Hezley Rivera. In the shot, all five ladies were wearing their gold medals and blue jumpsuits. They each had their hands placed over their heart. MyKayla simply put three heart emojis along with the photo, but she didn’t offer any other commentary.

MyKayla’s Instagram post, sharing a photo of the athletes with their gold medals. (Courtesy of Instagram/MyKayla Skinner)

MyKayla, who won a silver medal in 2021, suffered some backlash after she called out four of the members of Team USA in a since-deleted YouTube video. “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” she said, per Page Six.

Following a wave of backlash, MyKayla posted an apology to Simone’s four teammates. “It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or take away from their hard work,” she said. “Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you.”

After Team USA won, Simone seemed to shade MyKayla in her post celebrating the team’s victory. “Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” she wrote in the caption. In a comment on the gymnastics icon’s post, fellow retired gymnast McKayla Maroney supported Simone shading the silver medal winner. “She f’d around n found out [for real],” she wrote, per Page Six. “Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.”

