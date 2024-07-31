Megan Thee Stallion Performs a Series of Hits at Kamala Harris Rally

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off a very exciting rally for Vice President Kamala Harris as she makes her run for president on Tuesday, July 30. Before heading off to headline at Lollapalooza, Megan, 29, performed a medley of four of her songs. She also had many kind words to say about the vice president, showing her endorsement in a ton of videos.

Looking pretty presidential herself in a bright blue suit, the “Bongos” rapper stunned for the performance. She rocked a deep blue blazer and matching pants (showing support for the Democratic party’s color), and she had a cropped white shirt under the blazer, with a matching blue tie. Her dancers matched her in similar outfits without the tie and cropped top. Her long nails were also painted red, white, and blue for the special performance. She performed her songs “Girls in the Hood”, “Savage”, “Body”, and “Mamushi,” according to the fan-sourced site Setlist.fm.

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Mamushi” at the Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta tonight. pic.twitter.com/dGArZIVuiv — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) July 30, 2024

The rapper also posted a video of herself and her dancers doing a routine for “Mamushi” in front of some American flags on social media. “I’m so happy to be here, Atlanta. We about to make history with the first female president, the first Black female president. Let’s get this done, hotties!” she said at one point in the performance. “Hotties for Harris.”

Besides on stage, Megan also posted a video of herself behind-the-scenes with Kamala. “What’s up hotties? It’s your girl, Megan Thee Stallion a.k.a. the Hot Girl Coach, reporting live with the future President of the United States,” she said very loudly and quickly. “What do you have to say to the American people?”

Megan then panned over to the vice president for her response, and she shared an exciting message for all Americans. “We are not going back,” she said. Megan then chimed in with her signature sound of “ah” and stuck out her tongue. She seemed to giggle, and they looked like they had a blast filming the video.