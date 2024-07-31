Krispy Kreme Offers $1 Donuts to Celebrate 2024 Olympics

Image Credit: In Pictures via Getty Images

If there was a time to truly go nuts for donuts, this may be it—with Krispy Kreme’s promo offering $1 donuts in honor of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced that it’s encouraging its American customers to “Go for the Glaze” during the Games by offering every single one of their doughnuts for just $1 on July 31.

It's opening day for our GO USA collection! 🍩 The perfect patriotic collection for watch parties and USA celebrations! ⭐ Go USA Doughnut 🎉 Chocolate Iced with Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut#GoUSA #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/gb3YYxvxVR — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 26, 2024

The company recently released its new “Go USA” collection, which includes a limited-time dozen round treats iced in patriotic colors and designs, including the Go USA Doughnut, an Original Glazed that’s hand-dipped in white icing and topped with “patriotic red icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles,” along with the Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles doughnut, an Original Glazed dipped in chocolate icing and topped with those same “patriotic sprinkles.”

However, if you don’t have a serious sweet tooth, Krispy Kreme offers the Go USA Collection individually and in a three- or six-pack.

So, if you’re reading this today, Wednesday, July 31, this is your chance!

But, if you find yourself unable, you can also snag a deal on Aug 1 by being a member of the rewards loyalty program to get unlimited $1 Krispy Kreme Original Glazed donuts in stores via the website or app.

Krispy Kreme didn’t stop there with their Olympic flair. The franchise added another option for their loyal customers, which donut fans can find in the “Passport to Paris” collection.

Bonjour! 🇫🇷 ✨ Transport your taste buds & take a trip to Paris with our NEW Passport to Paris collection, featuring three iconic flavors: Crème Brûlée, Double Chocolate Éclair, and Raspberry & Vanille Crème!🍩 – which flavor are you trying first? #PassportToParis #TasteOfParis pic.twitter.com/jhzzrOBZY0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 16, 2024

The Parisian-designed selection includes three new doughnuts—the Crème Brûlée Doughnut, the Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut, and the Raspberry & Vanilla Crème Doughnut. The Crème Brûlée doughnut is an unglazed shell doughnut filled with crème brûlée cream filling, dipped in crème brûlée caramel icing, and topped with caramelized sugar crunch. The Double Chocolate Éclair is an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard cream filling, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate crisp pearls. The Raspberry and Vanilla Crème doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla cream.

“Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious donuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a news release.