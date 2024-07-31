Kamala Calls Out Trump To Debate

Image Credit: Getty Images

Now that Kamala Harris kicked off her presidential campaign, she has made it clear that she is ready to dispute with the opposing party candidate, former president, Donald J. Trump.

During the current Vice President’s rally at Georgia State University, she called out the Republican candidate by noting he has “a lot to say about” her. “Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, ‘If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face’,” she expressed.

She received loud applause from her supporters and was even hyped up in the comments of the video she shared. “SHE’S PLAYING HIS GAME AND ABSOLUTELY WINNING! 10/10 NO NOTES!!!!,” a user wrote.

“I need the T-shirt ‘Say it to my face’,” another supporter chimed in.

Kamala comes from a strong background in politics, having previously been attorney general in California, so she did not come to play as she previously mentioned how she plans to take down Trump in the upcoming election. “I was elected attorney general of the state of California and I was a courtroom prosecutor before then. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds: predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type. And in this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his,” she voiced during one of her recent events.

This campaign trail comes one week after President Joe Biden revealed he would not be seeking reelection and instead endorsed his colleague currently with him in office. He stated in a post on his social platforms, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”