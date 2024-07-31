Jade Carey Shows Off Her Gold Medal in Pajamas After Winning: See Photo

Jade Carey is certainly not dreaming! After winning gold as part of the Team USA gymnastics squad at the Olympics on Tuesday, July 30, Jade, 24, had to make sure that she had really won. Her teammate Simone Biles, 27, posted an adorable photo Jade showing off her medal in her PJs right after she woke up on Wednesday, July 31.

Jade had a huge smile on as she showed off the medal, which has a piece of the Eiffel Tower in the center of it. She rocked an oversized Team USA t-shirt. The shirt was white with a navy blue trim around the collar and the sleeves, and it featured the American flag and the Olympic rings. Simone included a playful message with the post. “*wakes up* ‘It’s real,'” she wrote, assuring her teammate that she did indeed just win an Olympic gold medal.

Jade’s vault performance was a key part of Team USA’s routine, which led to their gold medal victory. They defeated Italy with a score of 171.296, beating the silver medalists by six points, per ESPN. Jade reposted Simone’s Instagram Story, and she simply wrote, “Real life!” with some heart hand emojis.

After the win, Jade posted a series of photos of her teammates celebrating their gold medal win on Instagram. She simply captioned the post “OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS” with a bunch of emojis. She also included the hashtag “Golden Girls,” which is the nickname that they came up with for the Team USA gymnasts.

The win is probably especially important to Jade, after she suffered a fall during the qualifying events. Following the event, she made a thoughtful post on Instagram. “Not the day i was expecting to have but i can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. i am so proud of this team and what we accomplished today. we’re not done yet,” she wrote.

After the win, Jade reveled in the victory. “I’m just really proud of every single one of us for overcoming something before or during this trip to get where we are today,” she said, per ESPN.