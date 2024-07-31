Hamas Leader, Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Iran

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has hit another extreme with the death of Hamas’ top political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

On Wednesday, July 31, the 62-year-old was assassinated while he was in Iran for the inauguration of Masoud Pezeshkian being sworn in as the Iranian President. While he was in his room, it was reported by IRNA that an “airborne guided projectile” was shot into the room where he was staying. Both Iran and Hamas blamed Israel as the culprit, and the Palestinian militant group’s deputy, Khalil Al-Hayya, announced that Israel would “pay the price for such a heinous crime.”

This alleged attack by Israel was retaliation in response to the deadly missle attack in Druze over the weekend which killed 12 children. Israel claims the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah carried out the strike. Hezbollah denies the attack.

Ismail had been part of the worldwide recognized terrorist group since the 1980s. Acording to his board partner Khalil, he stated, “As much as it pains us, the killing of Haniyeh, we reassure the nation, our option in Hamas and resistance is continuing with a clear strategy… that doesn’t deviate with the martyrdom of a leader or 10.”

Hamas expert Michael Milshtein, described the deceased figure. He noted that the political leader was not that much of a “powerful” man: “He was responsible for propaganda, for diplomatic relations, but he was not very powerful… ‘He’s the more moderate, sophisticated leader, but he doesn’t understand anything about warfare,’” according to the Associated Press.

In addition to the recent incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his nation and spoke on the current war. “Three weeks ago, we attacked the military chief of Hamas, Mohammad Deif. Two weeks ago, we attacked the Houthis, in one of the farthest attacks the Air Force has carried out. Yesterday, we attacked the military chief of Hezbollah, Fu’ad Shuk… We’ll settle the score with anyone who harms us, anyone who massacres our children, anyone who murders our citizens, anyone who hurts our nation; blood is on his head… I did not give in then and I am not giving in today,” he said according to CNN.

The Israel-Hamas war began back in October 2023 following Ocotober 7th, the deadliest attack on Israel since the Holocaust. Netanyahu stated the death toll equivalance was that of 20 911’s in one day.