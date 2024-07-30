Olympian ‘Clark Kent’ Stephen Nedoroscik Is Off The Market

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sorry to break it to all the single ladies, but Olympic heartthrob Stephen Nedoroscik is off the market! He has been in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Tess McCracken, for eight years.

The 25-year-old gymnast earned himself a bronze medal by pulling off his pommel horse move on the gym mat alongside his USA team members Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, and Paul Juda at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With his thrilling one-handed turns on the beam and his quirky glasses, he has quickly become America’s Clark Kent.

Though, this American superhero has been love-struck by his Lois Lane, Tess McCracken. The girlfriend of the bronze medalist shared an Instagram carousel recapping the incredible moment her boyfriend nailed his gymnastics routine. With the initial post of the two cheesin’ hard in an embrace, she captioned it, “History=Made.”

She continued to note with American flag and red heart emojis, “The most intense, magical day watching you close it out to bring home the first team medal for USA in sixteen years. Words can’t capture how proud I am of you.”

In a post-interview after his successful routine, he recalled the moment, saying, “Going up to pommel horse, last guy up in the whole competition, I had a good feeling that our team was in a great spot. I just knew I had to go up there and do my job.”

He continued, “Right here, I was super worried in my routine, and I was like, let’s just get it done, let’s go for it. And right here, I was like, if I put this dismount up, team USA gets a medal. I think you can see it right away when I land, you know, dude, goosebumps right now, man, it’s the best moment of my life.”

Stephen has now become America’s most beloved man as fans have gone crazy for him in the comments of Tess’s post. “Your boyfriend is a superhero! I am now a super fan from Florida,” a user wrote.

“The newest American Hero!!!” someone else chimed in.