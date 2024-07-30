Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez Did Not Act Together Due To Nick Jonas Drama

Image Credit: WireImage

“He Could Be The One,” or maybe not, for Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, whose “high school” drama revolved around Disney heartthrob Nick Jonas.

The feud began during their “Send It On” era when Miley, now 31, dated Nick, also 31, from 2006 to 2007. After their breakup, Miley released the heartbreak anthem “7 Things,” rumored to be about Nick, even hinting at it by wearing the dog tag he gave her.

Shortly after, Selena, now 32, dated Nick in 2008. At the time, they were all young, and the situation of dating the same guy led to what Disney alum Jennifer Stone referred to as “high school BS” during an episode of “Wizards of Waverly Pod.” This tension resulted in Miley and Selena refusing to star in the same scene during the crossover episode of Suite Life on Deck, Hannah Montana, and Wizards of Waverly Place.

The 31-year-old told her podcast co-host David DeLuise, “It was like high school. They both dated Nick. I think Miley dated him first, and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense.”

Despite the love triangle, Jennifer assured her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, “they’re fine now. They’re all good now. But, yeah, it was high school BS.” After all they both sang together during Miley’s performance of “7 things” at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards.

Miley Cyrus performed “7 Things” during the Teen Choice Awards, singing one line with Selena Gomez – who was dating Nick Jonas at the time. pic.twitter.com/IOVyAbyKLJ — niley timeline (@nileythreads) June 20, 2020

Miley and Selena have moved past their drama and appear to be good friends. The Rare Beauty founder even mentioned Miley during a 2022 appearance on Saturday Night Live, referring to her as “one of” her “oldest friends.”

Their friendship has grown stronger, as evidenced by both Disney stars releasing singles “Used to Be Young” and “Single Soon” on the same day in 2023. Selena celebrated the moment by sharing a clip from the Hannah Montana episode where Hannah Montana and Mikayla, played by Selena, are at odds. She captioned her Instagram Story, “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!”