USA Skateboarding Team Take Home Silver & Bronze Medals

Image Credit: Getty Images

Team USA continues its medal streak at the 2024 Olympics, with the national skateboarding team earning silver and bronze medals.

According to the Olympics website, “The world’s greatest skateboarders will face each other at the Olympic Games, competing in the two most popular and spectacular disciplines: park and street.”

Additionally, athletes “must carry out their most impressive tricks, meeting criteria for the degree of difficulty, speed, and range of moves. The event consists of two rounds: prelims and finals. The park competition takes place on a varied course combining bowls and numerous bends, which the athletes use to gather speed and perform tricks mid-air.”

The two stars of this sporting competition were USA skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston, who came in second and third place, respectively. Jagger, at just 23 years old, earned a total of 281.04 points, while Nyjah, at 29, earned a total of 279.38 points. This victory was expected given Jagger’s consistent top-three finishes in previous matches.

With the Paris Olympics being their second time competing on the world stage, both athletes excelled in the Street final. Jagger has now earned both a silver and bronze medal in his two Olympic appearances, while Nyjah celebrates his first Olympic win with a bronze medal.

Nyjah Huston revealed in an interview that he remains true to his roots throughout the whole process. “To me, the definition of greatness is being a true skateboarder. Someone who is in it for the love.” Huston said thoughtfully.

He continued, “I think being a skateboarder who has that balance of being able to skate the streets and also skates the contests is great and definitely helps out with leaving that legacy. But when it comes down to it, the things that I’m most proud of myself for and the things that I think most people will remember me for are the video parts we put out and the tricks we do on the streets.”

This achievement highlights the dedication and skill of Team USA’s skateboarders as they continue to make their mark in the Olympic Games.