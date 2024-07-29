Swimmer Adam Peaty Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Silver Medal

Image Credit: Getty Images

Adam Peaty tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours after claiming a swimming silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Team GB said on Monday.

The British swimming star, after missing out on the gold medal by 0.02 seconds, mentioned that he had been slightly unwell with “a little bit on my throat.”

Although the 29-year-old had said he woke up unwell on the day of the race, he declined to use that as an excuse.

“It’s not an excuse at all, because I don’t ever want that to be an excuse. But it’s a curveball that I’ve had to respond to,” Peaty said.

It’s so sad to see yet another Olympian felled by Covid. 💔 Adam Peaty did incredibly well to win silver yesterday, missing out on the gold by just 0.02 secs. In his post-race interview, he said he’d woken up with a slight sore throat, so I had my suspicions it would be Covid… https://t.co/GsUEupBAwE pic.twitter.com/Hc8q0GGeKa — Cat in the Hat 🐈‍⬛ 🎩 🇬🇧 (@_CatintheHat) July 29, 2024

“In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse, and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point,” Team GB said in a statement.

“He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme. As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy.”

Unlike the last Games in Tokyo, there are no strict protocols around the disease in Paris that could prevent him from competing. It is viewed as a general illness by organizers, although Team GB has straightforward protocols, including hand hygiene and keeping space from other competitors.

A beautiful moment between dad & son ❤️ Adam Peaty is the epitome of resilience. After battling alcoholism & mental health challenges, Adam secured a silver Olympic medal in the 100m breaststroke. He missed out on gold by only 0.02 seconds!! 🤯 What a comeback🥈🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/k0nMSqLkGU — Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu (@RobsonKanu) July 29, 2024

Regarding his race on Sunday—where he lost out on a potential fourth gold medal by a hair—he stated in a resolved manner, “You can train eight years for something and not feel 100 percent on the day. And 100 percent costs you 0.02 seconds, and that’s just the way it is.”

Following his positive COVID-19 test, Peaty said: “I’ll now be focusing on a fast, full recovery to give my best in the team relays later in the week.

“I’ve had so many messages and I’ll get back to you all. Thank you for your support as it has truly been an unforgettable journey.”

Peaty was targeting a third consecutive 100m Olympic title on Sunday, which would have meant he joined Michael Phelps as the only man to have won the same Olympic swimming event three times in a row.

He was well placed in the final 25m, but Italian Nicolo Martinenghi claimed an upset to win gold.

“It’s not sad at all,” Peaty said. “These are happy tears. If you’re willing to put yourself on the line every single time, I think there’s no such thing as a loss. I’m so happy the right man won.”

“I’m not defining myself by a medal. I define myself by my heart and what it has made me feel and produce. It’s got the best out of me.”