Selena Gomez Snaps Back At Cosmetic Procedure Rumors

Selena Gomez is shutting down plastic surgery rumors.

A TikTok video by content creator Marissa the PA, shared back in April, discussed the 32-year-old singer’s past cosmetic procedures. The video circulated the internet once again after Selena responded to the clip two days ago, telling the world to “leave” her “alone.”

In the clip, two photos of Selena’s face – one from when she was younger and another from the present time are shown. Marissa expressed, “I literally have no idea what she has gotten done. I think she has been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she has gotten cosmetic things done.”

The “Calm Down” singer responded with, “Honestly, I hate this. I was on strips because of a flare-up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.” Selena, who is known to have dealt with lupus, experiences many side effects such as kidney issues, weight loss, fatigue, and more, which she has shared publicly.

The content creator appeared shocked in a separate response video to Selena’s comment, emphasizing, “I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me.” She captioned it, “Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention.”

Though Selena was kind enough to respond with an “I love you,” she mentioned how she wasn’t mad at Marissa but gets upset when people talk about her in a way that feels like body shaming. This is something she has faced before. She took to social media in 2023 to share how one should not worry about someone’s appearance because we are all “beautiful.” She shared, “We have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe they are what help me.”