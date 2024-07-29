Olympics Commentator Removed Over Sexist Remark

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The best of the best—both men and women—currently competing in the 2024 Olympics definitely experience their fair share of comments that trivialize their skill level for various reasons. Most of the time, people who make such slights, assuming they are harmless or claiming they were unintentional, face no consequences.

However, when it came to British broadcaster Bob Ballard, one casually sexist remark during the swimming competitions got him swiftly removed from his gig. It’s #gold for Australia and a new #Olympicrecord of 3:28,92! 🇦🇺 First place in swimming women's 4x100m freestyle relay, which is Australia's 4th gold in a row in the event! 🏊@AUSOlympicTeam | @WorldAquatics | #Swimming#Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/fKeVI9jDn8 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 27, 2024

During the swimming competition on Saturday, July 27, after the Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team won the gold medal, the former BBC reporter commented that the women swimmers were “finishing up” and “you know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up.”

This remark came at a time when the International Olympic Committee is celebrating Paris 2024 as “The Equal Games,” given that women now make up 50 percent of its participants.

The clip quickly went viral, and while there is no official word on what the Australian swimmers thought of Ballard’s remark, Eurosport, Ballard’s employer, made their sentiments clear.

#WATCH: Olympics commentator Bob Ballard was dropped over sexist comments about women’s swim team. pic.twitter.com/l8zqGMuEQF — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 29, 2024

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the television network said in a statement. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

On Monday, July 29, Ballard posted a statement on X apologizing if his remarks had offended viewers.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offense. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone, and if I did, I apologize. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport,” said Ballard, who has been covering global sports since the 1980s and is best known for his coverage of swimming and diving.

The swimmers—Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris, and Shayna Jack—were waving to crowds and celebrating the fourth Olympics in a row where Australia has claimed the gold medal in the event when Ballard made his comments.

His co-commentator and British swimming champion, Lizzie Simmonds, immediately branded his remark “outrageous,” prompting laughter from Ballard.

In his statement on X, Ballard urged fans not to “pile in on” Simmonds, as some had been quick to attack the ex-Olympic swimmer online.