Olympics Commentator Removed Over Sexist Remark

The commentator, Bob Ballard, made the sexist comment during the Olympic swimming competitions.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 29, 2024 3:08PM EDT
CORRECTION / An overview shows Australia's Bronte Campbell (lower C) competing in a heat of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) / "The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Antonin THUILLIER has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: Manan Vatsyayana] instead of [Antonin THUILLIER]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require." (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The best of the best—both men and women—currently competing in the 2024 Olympics definitely experience their fair share of comments that trivialize their skill level for various reasons. Most of the time, people who make such slights, assuming they are harmless or claiming they were unintentional, face no consequences.

However, when it came to British broadcaster Bob Ballard, one casually sexist remark during the swimming competitions got him swiftly removed from his gig.

During the swimming competition on Saturday, July 27, after the Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team won the gold medal, the former BBC reporter commented that the women swimmers were “finishing up” and “you know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up.”

This remark came at a time when the International Olympic Committee is celebrating Paris 2024 as “The Equal Games,” given that women now make up 50 percent of its participants.

The clip quickly went viral, and while there is no official word on what the Australian swimmers thought of Ballard’s remark, Eurosport, Ballard’s employer, made their sentiments clear.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the television network said in a statement. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

On Monday, July 29, Ballard posted a statement on X apologizing if his remarks had offended viewers.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offense. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone, and if I did, I apologize. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport,” said Ballard, who has been covering global sports since the 1980s and is best known for his coverage of swimming and diving.

The swimmers—Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris, and Shayna Jack—were waving to crowds and celebrating the fourth Olympics in a row where Australia has claimed the gold medal in the event when Ballard made his comments.

His co-commentator and British swimming champion, Lizzie Simmonds, immediately branded his remark “outrageous,” prompting laughter from Ballard.

In his statement on X, Ballard urged fans not to “pile in on” Simmonds, as some had been quick to attack the ex-Olympic swimmer online.

ad