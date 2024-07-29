Kamala Harris Quotes ‘The Simpsons’ During Surprise Appearance at Comic-Con After Lisa Simpson Comparisons

The Vice President made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con shortly after fans started making comparisons to one of her outfits to one that Lisa Simpson wore in a classic episode.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 29, 2024 11:17AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Justice Sonia Sotomayor (right) swears in Vice President Kamala Harris during the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. During today"u2019s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris becomes the Vice President. (Gabrielle Lurie / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
View gallery
United States Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) speaks during a television interview at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. 24 Jun 2020 Pictured: United States Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) speaks during a television interview at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. Photo credit: Stefani Reynolds - CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA683531_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
July 28, 2022 New York, NY, USA - American Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes at New York's LaGuardia Airport.The Vice President is greeted by NYS Lt. Governor, Antonio Delgado. She is in New York City to announce new private and public sector efforts to align tens of billions in investments in underserved communities. This will include the formation of a new Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC) to address economic disparities and accelerate economic opportunity in communities of color and other underserved communities. VP Harris Visits New York City, New York, New York, USA - 28 Jul 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) during her meeting with Polish and US soldiers at the 1st Airlift Base in Warsaw, Poland, 11 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States' support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. US Vice Psocieresident Kamala Harris visits Poland, Warsaw - 11 Mar 2022
Image Credit: San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised fans when she appeared for a surprise virtual appearance during The Simpsons panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27. The Democratic presidential candidate had been receiving loads of comparisons to the animated sitcom’s beloved character Lisa Simpson, especially when fans noticed a similarity to an episode where Lisa becomes a president and rocks a purple pantsuit, similar to one that Harris wore during the 2021 inauguration.

Before the clip was shown, series creator Matt Groening said that they had a message from a “superfan” at the panel. The pre-recorded message was then shown to close out the exciting panel. Harris quoted a line from the October 1996 episode “Treehouse of Horror VII.” She read, “We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom,” according to People. It’s not clear if the clip shown was recently filmed or not. TMZ reported that sources close to the show said that the video was actually an old clip, recorded about 11 years ago.

The short video was shared shortly after it was announced that Harris would step up to seek the Democratic nomination for the 2024 election, after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping out of the race. After Harris stepped into the race, many Simpsons fans began drawing the similarities to Lisa in the episode “Bart to the Future,” where Bart time travels to learn that his sister has become president.

Besides the similarities in the purple pantsuit, the president that Lisa follows is none other than Donald Trump, who was elected in 2016, but was defeated by Biden, who had Harris as his VP, in the 2020 race. After people began sharing the side-by-side photos of Harris and Lisa, Simpsons writer Al Lean tweeted his excitement about the similarities. “@TheSimpsons ‘prediction’ I’m proud to be a part of,” he said. As many people like to say, The Simpsons did it first.

ad