Beyonce Introduces Team USA Athletes in New Olympics Video: Watch

Who better to get people hyped up for the 2024 Paris Olympics than Beyonce? The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer filmed a fantastic video introducing a couple of the most famous athletes competing as a part of Team USA in an introduction clip. The intro was set to the Cowboy Carter track “YA YA,” and it showed off montages of the athletes showing what they’ve got.

In the video, Bey sported an outfit very similar to the one that she wore on her most recent album cover. She rocked a white leotard with the letters “USA” printed on the front in blue glitter. The bottom of the one piece had an American flag-inspired design. She also rocked a cowboy hat that had a nod to the flag. She also sported some white cowboy boots with red and blue glitter designs all over them. She also had a cape surrounding her, which seemed to intentionally resemble the French flag. “Get a look at America, y’all. These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us, the people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation, all rooting together for them,” she said.

The video was interspersed with athletes responding to Beyonce and montages of them. The popstar then gave shoutouts to some of the biggest stars set to compete for Team USA. “Come on, you’ve gotta love Noah [Lyles] and Sha’Carri [Richardson]: the fastest man and woman on the planet. They’ll race the world anytime, any place. How about Caeleb [Dressel]? Proud papa, back in the drink for more gold. And Katie [Ledecky]? The longer the race, the better she swims,” she said. “I know you know my girl Simone [Biles]. Born to fly, destined to inspire.”

At the end of the video, Beyonce shared a unifying message for the country to rally behind the team throughout the games. “We’ve got superstars, and we’ve got legends. We’ve got big dreamers who fought their whole lives to get here, who gave up everything for one shot and made it. That pride and that joy? That’s what gets me about this team, and that’s what makes me believe in this team, and that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 day,” she said. “America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are. What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate.”