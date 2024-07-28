Robert Downey Jr. Unmasked as ‘Avengers’ Villain Doctor Doom at Comic Con: Video

Image Credit: Getty Images

Avengers fans — assemble because Robert Downey Jr. is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The 59-year-old actor, who played Iron Man in the MCU, surprised fans in Hall H on Saturday, July 27, at San Diego Comic Con by unmasking himself as villain Victor Von Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Filmmaker Joe Russo introduced Robert by telling the crowd at Marvel’s panel how they made their casting decision for the character.

“If we’re going to bring Victor Von Doom to the screen — he is one of the more complex characters in all of comics … this is potentially one of the more entertaining characters in all of fiction,” he explained. “If we’re going to do this, then we are going to need the greatest actor in the world. As proof of the unimaginable possibilities of the Marvel Universe, we give you the one person who could play Victor von Doom.”

Robert then walked downstage to unmask himself, and said, “New mask, same task. What can I say? I like playing complicated characters.”

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in May 2026.

Afterward, Joe and Anthony Russo spoke to the audience about their films while a montage of their work played on the screen. They also teased SDCC fans with the next Avengers installment, Secret Wars.

“That four-movie run was incredible,” Anthony pointed out about his and Joe’s movies. “And it left us really spent, with all of our emotions on the floor. In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you all.”

Joe then noted, “It’s the biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told; it’s the first comic book run that I read as a kid that made me fall in love with comics. It’s the reason why Ant and I are standing up here. And I think you all the know the name of it.”

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to come out in May 2027.

Earlier this year, Robert told Esquire that he’d “happily” return to the MCU if given the chance.

“It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me,” he said in April about his character Iron Man, who died in Avengers: Endgame after sacrificing himself to defeat Thanos. “And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”