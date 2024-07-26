Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Crash Comic Con at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Screening

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

San Diego Comic Con attendees were not anticipating an appearance from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but they got it! On Thursday, July 25, the dynamic duo crashed Marvel’s “The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life” panel and Deadpool & Wolverine screening, where they spoke to fans about making the movie.

“We’ve been all around the world with this movie, but the icing on the cake is right here, right now,” Hugh, 55, said. Rain, 47, then reflected on his first-ever Comic Con after releasing Deadpool. He admitted that he “was the most nervous human being you would ever see” at the time.

An emotional Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shocked Hall H at #SDCC by introducing the entire cast of surprise cameos from #DeadpoolAndWolverine. Warning: There are major spoilers in the video below. Check out the full panel recap here: https://t.co/7uBaK0UPnC pic.twitter.com/l5TpA9oI7V — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2024

“I was stepping into a dream come true in a certain sense, but I remember making that movie for you, and I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it too,” the actor said. “I feel like I was able to connect with you in a way that I’d really kind of been yearning to connect.” He then jokingly motioned to Hugh and said, “And I’ll never forget this moment, because this a**hole was backstage.”

Hugh chimed in by saying, “I was standing just over there. I watched the footage, and there was this chant that started up: ‘One more time, one more time.’ I ran backstage, and I found that the stage manager, and I said, ‘Play the footage again. If you don’t play the f**king footage again, they are going to tear Hall H to the ground.”

Hall H of Comic Con is where fans camp out until they’re allowed to enter the venue. However, for this particular event, Marvel implemented a lottery system in order for attendees to secure seats. The winners received a special screening of Deadpool & Wolverine in addition to a new popcorn bucket. As the screening was about to start, Ryan and Hugh walked offstage shouting, “Let’s f**king go!” — the main slogan of the film.

Ryan also made sure to note that it was an “emotional honor and a privilege to be standing up here next to the X-Man,” referring to the X-Men actor.

Earlier this week, both actors were across the country in New York City for the premiere of their movie, which is the first MCU project to be labeled as an R-rated film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.